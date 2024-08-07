Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to Celebrate 'Chandu Champion' at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is thrilled to announce a a special celebration of Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion that released in June this year with Kartik Aaryan essay the lead. The special celebration will include a special “Fan Interactive Session" featuring actor Kartik Aaryan and renowned director Kabir Khan. The duo will be speaking to a live audience delving into their critically acclaimed film, Chandu Champion, at the upcoming festival taking place from August 15th to 25th, 2024. The special session is set to take place on 17th August. Chandu Champion has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its inspiring portrayal of Padmashri Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medalist. Kartik Aaryan's performance in the lead role that demanded heavy transformation has been lauded as a career-defining moment, and the film has been celebrated for its depth, emotional resonance, and stunning storytelling.

In this exclusive session, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan will engage in a candid discussion about the making of this remarkable sports biopic. They will share insights into the creative process, the challenges faced, and the extraordinary dedication required to bring the story of Murlikant Petkar to life. The audience will have the unique opportunity to hear firsthand about Kartik's intense preparation and transformation to authentically portray the legendary athlete. This marks Kartik Aaryan's second appearance at IFFM, following his accolade in 2023 as the Rising Global Indian Superstar of Indian Cinema. His return to the festival underscores his growing influence and success within the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to IFFM for this special session," said the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange. "Their collaboration on Chandu Champion has not only set a new benchmark for sports biopics but has also inspired audiences with its powerful narrative and exceptional performances. This session promises to be a highlight of the festival, offering fans and film enthusiasts a rare glimpse into the creative journey of two of India's most talented artists." The "In Conversation" session is scheduled to take place on 17th August.

