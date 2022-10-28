Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani arrive in Gujarat; to commence shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan has emerged one of B-town's most reliable star in recent times. Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as a raging success at the box office and also went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. His pairing with Kiara Advani was a big hit. Now the duo are all set to share space once again in a musical romantic drama, titled Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the upcoming Bollywood film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, went on floors in September this year. The first shoot schedule of Satyaprem Ki Katha was then wrapped up in the first week of October.Kartik Aryan recently jetted off to Ahmedabad to resume the film’s shooting. The 31-year-old actor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday, October 28.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the second schedule of Satyaprem Ki Katha will start in November. A source close to the film told the entertainment portal, “The next schedule of this film will be shot in Ahmedabad, as the city plays an important role in the narrative of the movie. The recce is going on in Gujarat." It has also been reported that the upcoming schedule will not be as long as the first one. “The director wants to portray the spirit of the city and will be shooting for it at many real locations. It will be a 15-20 days schedule," concluded the source.