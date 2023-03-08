Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha's cameos in Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is unmissable!

The much awaited film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, released today in cinemas. Directed by Luv Ranjan, there's a lot of hype for the film due to the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor with Shraddha Kapoor, youthful appeal and hit songs. Meanwhile, several reports have claimed that Kartik Aaryan features in a cameo in this romcom.

Heyyy with the intention of watching #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar together 💗💙.

So here it is #Shratik special edit 😩🤍, Kurta is matching with #RanbirKapoor kurta blue blue 🤭💙 #ShraddhaKapoor #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/2FhUzg53rB — M A N I S H 🤍 (@justmanishh) March 8, 2023

At the film’s trailer launch, Shraddha had joked that it was for the first time that Luv Ranjan had cast actors other than Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. She had said, "I was so excited that Luv sir decided that apart from Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha, he was open to working with fresh faces like us. 'Yeh bahut khushi ki baat thi'. Thank you very much, Luv sir (laughs).”Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha have worked with Luv Ranjan on ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ (2011), ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ (2015) and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ (2018). ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles.

