Kartik Aaryan begins 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said he has started working on his next movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. "Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya," the actor wrote alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.Produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” also features Aaryan's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" co-star Kiara Advani.It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023.