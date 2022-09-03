Kartik Aaryan begins 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2022 04:51 PM 2022-09-03T16:51:42+5:30 2022-09-03T16:52:01+5:30

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said he has started working on his next movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. "Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati ...

Kartik Aaryan begins 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha | Kartik Aaryan begins 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha

Kartik Aaryan begins 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha

Next

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said he has started working on his next movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. "Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya," the actor wrote alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.Produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” also features Aaryan's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" co-star Kiara Advani.It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023. 

Open in app
Tags : Karthik aryan Karthik aryan