Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'Naagzilla', shares first pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has a packed schedule ahead, has started working on his next film 'Naagzilla.'

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture holding a clapboard marking the start of the shoot.The clapboard featured the movie's title and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's name. In the picture, the actor looked relaxed in a plain white shirt. He shared his excitement for the project with a caption that read: "1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3

Day 1 of #Naagzilla

Har Har Mahadev

14th August 2026."

The movie is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, just a day before India's Independence Day.

Kartik will also be seen opposite Ananya Panday in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,' which will hit theatres on New Year's Eve. Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' was previously scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, fans are now set to receive an early release on December 31.

