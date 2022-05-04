Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his rumoured fallout with Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan has opened up about his rumoured fallout with Karan Johar, which reportedly led to his exit from Dostana 2. Last year, rumours of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour upsetting Karan Johar surfaced online and it was being said that he was no longer a part of Dostana 2. The film was supposed to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. In a new interview with Indian Express, when Kartik was asked if his differences with the industry people, could cost him work as he is not from a filmy background, he said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).” He was also asked about the rumours about a few industry insiders creating a lobby against him. He replied, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Last year, when rumours about Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour were doing rounds, at that time, Dharma Productions released a statement. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” it read. Kartik had previously said that controversies surrounding his professional life bother his family. On the work front, the Dhamaka actor is currently busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.The 2007 hit, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist, who is tasked to find out the reason behind supernatural activities in a mansion. The film was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, which, for the most part was a horror comedy before turning into a psychological thriller towards the climax. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, sees Kartik Aaryan stepping into Akshay Kumar’s shoes and Kiara Advani playing ‘Manjulika’. During a media interaction, Kartik was asked if he felt any pressure as he was taking on Akshay’s role. Kartik, however, bowed out of any comparison. “I didn’t want to do that comparison, because those shoes are too big to fill. I loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa; I have grown up watching his films. The movie is slated to release on May 20th.