Kartik Aaryan Dance on Kajra Re at Sister’s Haldi Ceremony Videos Goes Viral (Watch)

Kartik Aaryan's sister, Kritika Tiwari's pre-wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media, however the exact date of has not been confirmed. Kartik Aaryan recently shared photos on Instagram from a Haldi ceremony on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, where he delivered a lively dance performance. Sporting a yellow kurta, Kartik fulfilled brotherly duties. He and Kritika used the wedding hashtag #Tikki in their posts.

Videos from the pre-wedding festivities have become very popular online. One video shows Kartik dancing to the song "Kajra Re" and celebrating the Haldi ceremony with his family. In this video, Kartik is wearing a white kurta-pyjama and dancing to the Bollywood song, while his sister Kritika is wearing a white outfit.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and has several upcoming projects. He stars alongside Ananya Panday in Sameer Vidwan's Tu Meri Main Tera, slated for a December 25, 2025 release. Aaryan is also involved in Mrighdeep Lamba's Naagzilla, produced by Dharma Productions.