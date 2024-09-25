Kartik Aaryan excited about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shares intriguing poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : The wait is finally over! Makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 treated fans with an intriguing first poster of the film.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kartik dropped a poster with a caption that read, "Darwaza Khulega Iss Diwali,"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAVMrWYNUn3/

The poster shows a door with blood stains and a lock, creating excitement to be ready for a thrilling and spooky cinematic experience this Diwali.

As soon as the poster was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement.

One of the users wrote, "The MOST AWAITED FILM of the year !!"

Another user commented, "Can't wait for this."

"Roohbaba x monjulikha," another comment read.

Recently, Kartik took to Instagram to announce the film's wrap. He shared a video from the sets in which he along with the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' team can be seen celebrating the completion of the film shooting by cutting a chocolate cake.

"Arey pagalo...Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye

taiyaar ho chuka hai...See you This Diwali," he wrote.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor