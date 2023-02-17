Kartik Aaryan fined for violating traffic rules during temple visit

As Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's much awaited film 'Shehzada' hit the theatres, the former paid a visit to Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings of the Almighty. However, it seems Kartik landed into trouble as video of Mumbai police personnel issuing challan surfaced on social media. Going by the video, it can assumed that Kartik has flouted traffic rules. Although he was not seen near his car, some one else is driving is car.

In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, he can be seen donning a white kurta set and an orange cloth around his neck. The actor greeted the shutterbugs and was seen posing with folded hands as he flashed his smile. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film was released on February 17. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. It also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. He was last seen in Anees Bazmee-directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.