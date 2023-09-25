Kartik Aaryan gets a haircut in desi style for ‘Chandu Champion’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set for his next film ‘Chandu Champion’. The actor got a stylish makeover in desi style.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a video of himself getting a haircut for his role.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxnXoe9vgWE/

In the video, Kartik can be seen sitting on a chair under the tree and getting a haircut. There is a board also with a price list of the haircuts.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Chandu Champion haircut #PedKeNeechein.”

As soon as the actor posted the video, fans and followers flooded the comment section with hilarious comments

One of the users wrote, “Millu barber 😁 halka me le rha hai chandu ko 😉”

Another user commented, “Missing Your Long hair yaar But really proud to see your Dedication Towards this Role Koki.”

“3rs me kat gaya Free hi kat dete,” another comment read.

Earlier today, Kartik captured a beautiful scenic view on his way to the shooting location.

'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Helmed by Kabir Khan. With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the success of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which received a positive response from the audience. The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' revolved around Kartik and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

