Kartik Aaryan hikes his fees after success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Here's the truth

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the actor is enjoying every bit of attention coming his way. Recently, a media report stated that Kartik has hiked his fee to Rs 35-40 crore per film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success. After the news went viral on social media, Kartik reacted to it on Twitter. on the same.

BollywoodLife recently reported that Kartik used to earlier charge Rs 15-20 crore but post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success, he hiked his fee. The report mentioned that Kartik would charge Rs 35-40 crore per film henceforth. Reacting to his report, Kartik Aaryan quashed the rumours of his fee hike. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Promotion hua hai life mein Increment nahi Baseless (sic)."The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa took the franchise forward with a second installment. While the first part featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starred Kartik and Kiara Advani in lead roles.



