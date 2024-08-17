Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali win big honours at IFFM 2024

Melbourne (Australia), August 17 : The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 has been celebrating its 15th edition, showcasing a glittering trail of accolades and heartfelt tribute to cinema in its wake.

The festival, which runs from August 15 to 25, celebrated the 'creme de la creme' of Indian cinema with a dazzling array of awards.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan took the spotlight as he claimed the Best Director award for his film 'Chandu Champion'.

In a conversation with ANI, Khan emphasized the significance of receiving recognition from an international jury, stating, "To get recognition of your film from them just feels special."

He expressed gratitude for the award, underscoring that it validated the heartfelt efforts behind 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik Aaryan, who won the Best Actor award for his role in 'Chandu Champion', also shared his sentiments.

"I think this is a big honour," Aaryan said adding, "This is my first award for Chandu Champion and I hope this journey continues."

He described the role as the most challenging of his career and was thrilled to be acknowledged for his intense portrayal.

The Best Actress award went to 'Parvathy Thiruvothu' for her performance in 'Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)'.

Parvathy revealed her plans to celebrate with family, saying, "I'm going to go home to my mom and dad and give them this award."

She also reflected on the privilege and luck involved in her journey, adding, "This one has been a rebirth for me because it required me to sort of unlearn every notion of what craft meant to me."

'Imtiaz Ali' was honoured with the Breakout Film of the Year award for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

He expressed his gratitude, stating, "It's just recognition for what Amar Singh Chamkila stood for and what he went through in his life."

In a conversation with ANI, Ali emphasized that true greatness belongs to the artist whose story was being told.

Rasika Dugal received the Diversity Champion award, hinting at a future filled with selective script choices.

"This is really special because it really makes you feel like the brief choices that you made," Dugal noted, emphasizing the importance of meaningful work over quantity.

Adarsh Gourav awarded the Disruptor of the Year for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', shared his excitement, noting, "It's such a special feeling to be awarded for a film that's very, very dear to me."

He celebrated the win as a highlight of his career, especially given the personal significance of the project.

Arjun Mathur, who won Best Performance in a Series (Male) for 'Made In Heaven S2', expressed his appreciation for the global love the show has received. "It means a lot, " Mathur said, reflecting on the universal acclaim of the series.

"I mean Made in Heaven is a show that just has been loved all over the world, and it's actually amazing. I've just finished some travelling in Europe and I cannot begin to tell you how much love, the kind of place where they show people's art. And I don't just mean Indians, and so yeah, it's an amazing honour to be validated for the work that you do anywhere at any point. And I'm just glad it's in this part of the world right now," he said.

Director Shoojit Sircar also praised the festival for its role in bridging global audiences with Indian cinema, stating, "It definitely gives us a lot many eyeballs and also the kind of cinema that we are doing."

With a host of awards recognizing talent across various categories, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 has underscored the vibrant and evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

The list of the winners is given below:

Best Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Best Performance (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku

Best Film: 12th Fail

Best Director: Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja

Best Performer Critics Choice: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture: Ram Charan

Best Film Critics Choice: Laapataa Ladies

Best Series: Kohhra

Equality in Cinema: Dunki

Best Film from the Subcontinent: The Red Suitcase

People's Choice: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Excellence in Cinema: AR Rahman

Breakout Film Of The Year: Amar Singh Chamkila

Disruptor of the Year: Adarsh Gourav

Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

Best Performance Female Series: Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher

Best Performance Male Series: Arjun Mathur for Made in Heaven Season 2

Best Director Critics Choice: Dominic Sangma for Rapture

Short Film Competition: Robbie Fatt for The Vegemite Sandwich

