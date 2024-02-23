Kartik Aaryan kickstarts opening ceremony of WPL 2024 in Bhool Bhulaiyaa style

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 : Actor Kartik Aaryan set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL is a star-studded affair.

Not only Kartik, but Sidharthn Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff, and how we can forget King Khan to perform at the opening ceremony.

Kartik began his performance on his blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track and did the hook steps of his famous movies.

https://twitter.com/wplt20/status/1761019816733815000

He also performed on songs including 'Haan Main Galat' song from movie 'Love aaj Kal 2', 'Dil Chori' song from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kickstarted, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The opening match of the tournament could be the perfect tone-setter for Delhi, as they would be looking forward to moving past the heartbreak of last year's loss to Mumbai in the finals and securing the gold. Meg Lanning would have her eyes set on the gold, hoping to hold the newest championship title of women's franchise cricket after conquering international cricket Australia all over the world.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru.

