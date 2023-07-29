Kartik Aaryan missing his beloved pet "Katori"

London [UK], July 29 : Actor Kartik Aaryan's love for his pet dog Katori is well-known. He often shares pictures of himself with Katori.

On Saturday, he once again treated fans to his "paw-some" moment with Katori.

The picture gave fans a glimpse of Kartik's affectionate bond with his four-legged buddy.

Have a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvRbVy0twMO/?hl=en

Kartik is currently missing Katori a lot as he has been in London for the shoot of his film and has not seen Katori lately.

"Missing," Kartik captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is busy shooting for 'Chandu Champion' at the moment.

As per a statement, 'Chandu Champion' is "based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up."With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

The film is being helmed by Kabir Khan.

He is also all set to be honoured at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Speaking about the same, Kartik said, "I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together."

IFFM will also showcase multiple screenings of Kartik's films including 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor