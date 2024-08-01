Kartik Aaryan reveals why director Anees Bazmee wielded a sword

Mumbai, Aug 1 Kartik Aaryan has shared why filmmaker Anees Bazmee wielded a sword at the Bollywood actor, and the reason is hilarious.

Kartik took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture of Bazmee sitting while holding a sword. The picture seems to be taken from the sets of his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Sharing the reason why Bazmee is holding the weapon, Kartik hilariously wrote: “When I say 15 ghante ho gaye sir ghar jane do. @aneesbazmee #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Kartik has often shared glimpses from the sets of the upcoming film, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan.

In May, the 'Chandu Champion' star shared a video from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' sets with Rajpal Yadav grooving to the song 'Satyanaas' from the sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan.

Details about the film are still under wraps.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which was first released in 2007 and had Akshay Kumar and Vidya in the lead role along with Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan. The second part released in 2022 and featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik.

