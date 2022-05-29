Kartik Aaryan says 'Amije Tomar' is most difficult song he has shot

Mumbai, May 29 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', reveals that the song 'Amije Tomar' from the film is the most difficult song he has ever shot for.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the number. In the track, the actor, who plays Rooh baba in the film is seen doing tandav on the track, which also featured in the first installment of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

"The most difficult song i have ever shot for !! #AmijeTomar ka Tandav @arijitsingh ki sureeli awaaz aur @ipritamofficial dada ka sangeet @tusharjoshiii ke sang @chinnilaljayaprakash ji ke nritye nirdeshan main #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 In Theatres !!" he wrote alongside the clip.

Kartik is currently being hailed as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

