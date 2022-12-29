Kartik Aaryan shares glimpses from his solo trip to Paris

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, shared some glimpses from his solo trip to Paris.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared multiple photos and videos on his stories in which he could be seen on the street in front of the French monument, Arc De Triomphe.

In other pictures, the 'Freddy' actor shared some snaps from restaurants and the streets of France.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor recently jetted off to Paris to celebrate the New Year.

Kartik, on Wednesday, shared a picture which he captioned, "Yolo and Solo."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmtDp1dNJSb/

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Ufffff."

"Your fans are always with you Superstar," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Paris temperature gonna rise NOW."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be also seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Apart from that, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India'.

He is also a part of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor