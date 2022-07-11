Kartik Aaryan sings Bollywood song with fan in Europe

Kartik Aaryan is known to be very friendly with his fans. The actor is often seen interacting and happily obliging fans with pictures.

Kartik, who was recently in Europe, has shared a fun video on Instagram where he is heard singing along with his fan and the Internet loves it!

Kartik Aaryan has posted quite a few pictures and videos from his trip to Europe. The actor was in Europe for a vacation with his team and friends to celebrate the success of his last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Sharing the singing video along with several other pictures, Kartik wrote "I've realized I'm busiest on my vacations."

In the video, Kartik runs into a man who is singing the song 'Abhi Zinda Hu To Jee Lene Do' from the 1995 film 'Naajayaz'. Kartik later joined him and later said, "Love you guys". Later, Kartik took some photos with him and signed off by saying "Love you for appreciating Bollywood tunes."

In the post, Kartik also shared other pictures from his sightseeing tour with friends. Additionally, he went to an NFT display and gorged on a burger at a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Kartik's hit film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has completed a golden jubilee in theatres.

Since the film's release on May 20 this year, it has achieved the biggest opening weekend of the year and grossed more than Rs 230 crore worldwide, competing with other big films which have been released like 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' and 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

As he basks in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan has quite a few other projects lined up. He will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which starred Allu Arjun.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. Kartik also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

( With inputs from ANI )

