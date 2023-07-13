Kartik Aaryan starts filming Chandu Champion, shares first glimpse

Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, a Kabir Khan directorial that the actor describes as his most challenging journey so far.Sharing a photo of him and Kabir sitting on the floor in a gym, with the latter holding a clipboard, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “And so, the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion," Kartik wrote in the caption.

According to reports, Chandu Champion is based on a true story of a sportsman and his unwavering determination in the face of adversity. Kartik will portray the lead role, with Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif slated to play significant characters in the movie. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.