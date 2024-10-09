Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's playful banter steals the show at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer launch

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9 : In a dazzling event held at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, the trailer for the highly anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was unveiled, showcasing a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

The event featured lively interactions between lead actors Kartik Aaryan, portraying the enigmatic Rooh Baba, and Vidya Balan, who is reprising her legendary role as Manjulika after 17 long years.

Their playful banter, captured by paparazzi, highlighted the chemistry that fans have longed to see.

Dressed elegantly in a stunning black saree, Vidya playfully pretended to hit Kartik, who matched her vibe in an all-black ensemble. The duo, embodying the spirit of the film, struck the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa pose for the cameras, a moment that left fans buzzing with excitement.

Kartik, reflecting on the magnitude of this project, expressed his honour at sharing the screen with celebrated actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan.

During the trailer launch, he remarked, "For every actor, there's a crazy moment when you know something magical is about to happen, even before a shot is filmed. One such shot featured both Vidya ma'am and Madhuri ma'am, where they both ask, 'Kya lagta hai, kaun hai Manjulika?'"

The significance of this scene for Kartik was evident as he shared, "It was a big moment for me personally to shoot that scene with both of them together."

Vidya Balan, excited about returning to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' universe, shared her gratitude for the opportunity.

"Thank you very much, Anees ji, for bringing back to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. I'm thrilled to return after 17 years. I have received a lot of love for this film over the years, and I believe I will receive even more for the next 17," she said passionately.

The trailer launch was further enhanced by a heartfelt video message from Madhuri Dixit Nene, who, due to prior commitments, could not attend the event in person. In her message, she expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "Prior commitments kept me from being there today, but I am with you in spirit. I can't wait for everyone to experience what we have created. See you soon."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' not only marks the return of Vidya as Manjulika but also introduces new layers of intrigue, particularly regarding the question of who the "real" Manjulika is between her and Madhuri.

The trailer promises a blend of thrilling moments, including a jaw-dropping scene where Vidya appears to scale a pillar while dragging Madhuri, hinting at the film's captivating and comedic undertones.

In addition to the formidable trio, the film features Triptii Dimri as Kartik's love interest, alongside returning comic favorites Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.

Fans can expect a delightful mix of horror and humor, which has made the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise a beloved part of Indian cinema.

Set to release this Diwali, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theaters.

As anticipation builds for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.

