Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' bombs at box-office struggles to touch 30 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada has fared poorly at the box office. Shehzada faced stiff competition from MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan and the recently released Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Early estimates suggest that the Rohit Dhawan directorial failed to create magic on its second weekend.

The film could not manage a stellar opening on Friday, February 17. Its first day collection was just Rs 7 crore, which is much behind Kartik's career-best opener, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Even on Day 10, February 26, Shehzada didn't earn any impressive number. As per the early trade reports, the Rohit Dhawan directorial brought in between Rs 0.86 crore on the 10th day at the domestic box office. Hence, its total collection now stands at around Rs 29.39 crore. Meanwhile, Shehzada had an overall 14.33 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, February 26. Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. The storyline of the film follows a young man named Bantu who is hated and neglected by his father ever since he was a toddler. His world is turned upside down when he learns that he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son.