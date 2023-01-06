Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada to release on January 12

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is all set to release on January 12. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the trailer will be celebrated on a grand scale with three straight days of festivities in the most vibrant cities of India. Following the launch of the trailer on 12th January in Mumbai, Shehzada himself along with Kriti Sanon will celebrate Lohri on January 13th in Jalandhar, Punjab. Furthermore, the actors will make their way to celebrate the festival of kites Makar Sankranti in the great Rann Of Kutch, the white desert of India on January 14th making it one of its kind trailer launch.

Makers of Shehzada said, “With so much love pouring in from the audiences from all over India; we had to make the trailer launch a larger-than-life celebration. The entire team is more excited than the audience to finally show their hardwork. This unique 3-day celebration is a way of thanking our audience for the constant love & support.”Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon , Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film is set to release on 10th February 2023.