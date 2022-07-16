Kartik Aaryan's star power vs. KJo's return as director: The big clash of Feb 10, 2023

Mumbai, July 16 Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his last horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' recently took to his social media to share the first look from his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in which he stars opposite actress Kriti Sanon.

The film has been directed by Rohit Dhawan, who is the brother of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and the son of veteran director David Dhawan.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared his first look as he also announced the new release date of the film which was previously slated to release on November 4. He wrote in the caption, "Shehzada Returns Home Feb 10th 2023".

The film's cast also includes senior actress Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Ankur Rathee. It features music by hitmachine Pritam.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada' is a remake of the Telugu superhit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

'Shehzada' will now clash with the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. KJo is returning to the big screen almost six years after his last film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', though he has doled out anthologies on OTT platforms in these six years, teaming up with Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

