Kartik Aaryan's wishes to Indian athletes at Paris Olympics: 'Strength to all you Champions'

Mumbai, July 26 Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has extended warm wishes to the Indian athletes, who are participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying 'more strength to all you Champions'.

Kartik, who recently essayed the role of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the biographical sports drama 'Chandu Champion' took to Instagram, and shared a still from his movie, holding onto a medal, and smiling proudly.

He wrote in the caption: "Wishing All the best to the athletes representing our nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. Playing an Athlete in #ChanduChampion has been an incredible experience and honour. The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to all you Champions!! Give your best and make us proud."

A fan commented on the post and said: "Soon we will see Indian athletes with Olympic medals". Another user said: "This particular scene gave goosebumps and tears of joy. Proud Indian."

A fan said: "Champion."

India has sent a huge contingent of 117 sportspersons to Paris for the Olympics, aiming to surpass the historic seven medals won at the previous edition in Tokyo.

India will compete in 16 out of the 32 sports featured in this year's Olympic Games.

'Chandu Champion' is written and directed by Kabir Khan, and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir.

Kartik made his acting debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy buddy drama 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'.

He then went on to feature in movies like 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Guest in London', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dhamaka', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The handsome hunk next has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in the pipeline.

--IANS

