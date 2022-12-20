Karuna Pandey learns to weave for her on-screen character

Mumbai, Dec 20 'Pushpa Impossible' actress Karuna Pandey learned the art of weaving for her role in the show. She shared how challenging it was to get the perfection in weaving and how emotionally she connected with the scene.

Karuna Pandey, who is playing Puspa in the show, shared: "As an actor when you prepare for a particular scene which requires knowledge and practice, I prefer to keep it real. I tried my level best to know how traditional weaving is done, through different ways."

The actress is known for her roles in 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli', 'Woh Rehne Vaali Mehalon Ki' and others. She also appeared in movies such as 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Bollywood Diaries', among others.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown how her daughter-in-law, Deepti Patel (Garima Parihar) accidentally burns Pushpa's handwoven sari and later after knowing about latter's interest in weaving, she motivates her to do it for herself.

Karuna Pandey shared further that she connected with the scene emotionally and thus decided to learn weaving.

"My connection with weaving also seemed to increase since then and I hope someday I get to learn the art in depth and fulfil my newfound love for weaving, or I might take it up as a hobby," she added.

'Pushpa Impossible' airs on Sony SAB.

