"Kasautii Zindagi Kay redefined my career": Ronit Roy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : It was a nostalgic Sunday for actor Ronit Roy as his iconic TV serial 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' clocked 22 years.

Recalling working in the show and becoming a household name with his role as Mr. Bajaj, Ronit wrote on Instagram, "22 years of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. A show that redefined my career and my life. I thank my fans for the undying love.I thank the entire cast and crew of KZK. Thank you @ektarkapoor for making me the iconic Mr. Bajaj."

Kasautii Zindagi Kayy aired from October 29, 2001 to February 28, 2008, and was among the most viewed shows of the time. Besides Ronit, the show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead. A reboot of the show, titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was aired on Star Plus from 2018 to 2020, but with a new cast.

The reboot featured Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey among others. Ektaa Kapoor produced it.

