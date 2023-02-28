Kashika Kapoor, Mohd Danish collaborate for romantic song 'O Maahi'

Mumbai, Feb 28 Actress Kashika Kapoor and singer Mohd Danish shared romantic chemistry in the track 'O Maahi'. The actress talked about how different this music video is to her and her experience working with Danish.

Kashika shared how special she feels expressing her emotions and said: "There's a reason love and relationships have been written about so much and why they continue to get written about. Because at the core of us, that's what we desire the most. We are all big romantics at heart, and our new song, 'O Maahi' is for all those romantics out there."

The song portrays the story of a couple, where the boy tries to impress the girl by drawing her beautiful paintings, giving her roses, and expressing his love by wishing her a birthday. When he asks Kashika out on a date, she falls in love with him.

Kashika added: "There's no feeling like when you are in love, and that's what we've tried to bring on-screen with O Maahi. It is an excellent love song about two young lovers that will make you all relive the cute moments you have shared with your loved ones. The soulful music plus Mohd Danish's voice in this track is like a long, warm hug, and I am very delighted to have been a part of this song."

Kashika has been featured in a number of music videos including 'Tu Laut Aa' alongside Pratiek Sehjpal, 'Neendra', 'Sachcha Wala Pyaar' and currently, she was also seen in the web series 'The Vibe Hunters'.

"This song is a birthday gift to all my fans as it is releasing on my birthday month. It's been an incredible journey so far, my fans have been so supportive and loving, and I just want to tell them, this is just the start," Kashika concluded.

'O Maahi' is sung by Mohd Danish, music is by Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz, and lyrics are penned by Dr Shabad Aalam and Er Mohammad Islam. Created by Video Brains, 'O Maahi' is now out on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor