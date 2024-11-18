Kashmera Shah Shares Photos from LA Accident, Thanks Fans and Krushna Abhishek (SEE POST)

Bollywood actress Kashmera Shah recently shared the news of a terrifying accident she experienced while in Los Angeles. Kashmera posted a photo on social media showing her clothes stained with blood, which left her fans deeply concerned. However, she reassured everyone that, fortunately, she escaped the accident without any major injuries.

Kashmera was in Los Angeles while her husband, actor Krushna Abhishek, and their children returned to India on November 7 but she stayed in LA for her some personal work, where she had the accident during her travel. Sharing the photo, Kashmera expressed her relief, writing, “Thank God for saving me. It was a very terrible incident. Something big could have happened, but I managed to keep it short. I hope there will be no scars. Live every moment. Today I miss my family a lot.” She mentioned Krushna and their children, showing her longing for them.

Krushna Abhishek responded to Kashmera 's post with a message of gratitude, saying, "By the grace of God, you are fine." Fans flooded the comments with messages of support, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Kashmera , known for her roles in Marathi films like Lalbaug Parel and Shikari, as well as her work in Hindi cinema, mentioned that she will return to Mumbai after receiving treatment. Thankfully, it seems that she will recover soon from the ordeal.