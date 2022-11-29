Kashmir Files Controversy: Cong's Supriya Shrinate supports Nadav Lapid on "propaganda, vulgar" remark

Congress social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate has reacted to the Kashmir Files controversy and the IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's remarks on it, saying "Hate gets called out, eventually".

Echoing similar sentiments as Nadav, Supriya Shrinate took to Twitter and shared Nadav's speech. She wrote, "PM Modi, his govt, BJP, the RW ecosystem feverishly promoted 'The Kashmir Files' A movie rejected by International Film Festival Of India. Jury Head Nadav Lapid called it a 'propaganda, vulgar movie - inappropriate for the film festival'. Hate gets called out, eventually."

On Monday, Nadav Lapid made a controversial remark about the film at IFFI's closing ceremony in Goa.

"I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions," he said in his speech.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," he further said.

Soon after, netizens took to the micro-blogging site to slam Nadav.

While many slammed the Israeli filmmaker for his comments, some even came in support.

Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared the clip on Twitter and quoted Nadav. She wrote, "Israeli director Nadav Lapid, President of the Jury at IFFI said, "We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files, that felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival."

Meanwhile, Israel's Consul General to Midwest Kobbi Shoshani expressed his contrasting views on the film.

He said that he had seen the film and had a different opinion of it.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "I saw the Kashmir file and met the cast. I have a different opinion than Nadav Lapid. After his speech, I told Nadav my opinion. @vivekagnihotri".

Referring to Nadav's remarks, Anupam Kher tweeted, "No matter how high the height of the lie is. It is always small in comparison to the truth." He attached pictures from the movie with his tweet.

'The Kashmir Files' was released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor