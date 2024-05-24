Kashmiri designers participate in Times Fashion Week Mumbai for the first time

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 : Three Kashmiri fashion designers, Arwa Shah, Mir Manal, and Armaan Asif, participated in the Times Fashion Week Mumbai for the first time and represented Kashmir.

The designers conceptualized a unique collection that took months of meticulous planning and sourcing of materials. The intricate tailoring and stitching of these materials demanded tremendous effort and dedication.

These young Kashmiri designers have set a new standard for eco-friendly fashion and have inspired others to think outside the box when it comes to creating sustainable clothing.

Showcased by the SSMD School of Design, the three designers showcased their creativity and innovation by transforming trash into beautiful and wearable pieces of clothing. From plastic bags to old newspapers, they managed to transform discarded materials into stunning garments that wowed the audience

The ultimate goal was to foster greater awareness and encourage more sustainable fashion choices among this influential demographic. They also highlighted the power of creativity and resourcefulness.

This collection exemplified the fact that fashion does not necessitate a high price tag and can still captivate audiences on a limited budget.

Talking to ANI, Arwa Shah said, "This was a big platform and we have showcased our performance art not collection. We were not very confident because we felt that we would be trolled after showcasing our performance art on the big stage. But, we prepared our minds, prepared people's minds and made a note for the audience. The note read that we are giving a message that it is not important to wear expensive clothes, we can wear normal clothes by designing beautifully."

She added, "We made changes in our designs in the last minutes, but when they were presented on stage, people appreciated our performance art. People asked us about how we got the idea and made these types of outfits."

"It was very tough to make outfits from waste materials," she concluded.

On asking about how they felt about being presented on the big stage, Armaan Asif said, "We were happy that we are representing Kashmir on that big platform.

"It is said that the people of Kashmir are talented but they didn't get any opportunity to represent that but we got that opportunity, we are very grateful for that," he added.

Mir Manal shared that fashion designing was her dream in her childhood, she said, "I used to cut my new socks to make my dolls new dresses."

Mir also shared how they started sourcing their materials to make their outfits.

"We started collecting waste materials from the last six months. We collected paper cups, balloon wastes and cement bags from the factory and made our collection from those materials," she added.

