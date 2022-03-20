Kate Beckinsale pays emotional tribute to her late father

On the 43rd death anniversary of her father Richard Beckinsale, actor Kate Beckinsale wrote a heartfelt post in his beloved memory.

"I don't remember what not missing him feels like. It is part of me, like my blood. Always aware of how life can shatter. May all the daddies, everywhere come home safe. July 6 1947-March 19 1979. How much love you brought," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the emotional note, Kate dropped a string of her childhood pictures with her father. One of the images features young Kate sitting on her dad's lap. She also included an old family picture with her parents -- dad Richard and mom Judith Margaret Loe -- flashing huge grins on their faces as they posed for the camera.

Kate's father, who was also an actor, passed away at the age of 31 following a heart attack on March 19, 1979.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor