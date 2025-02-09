Kate Hudson wears Sabyasachi jewellery at Critics Choice Awards 2025

Los Angeles [US], February 9 : Indian designers once again captured global attention at the 30th Critics Choice Awards with their outstanding contributions to red-carpet fashion.

Among the most talked-about moments was Hollywood actress Kate Hudson's choice of accessories.

The actress stunned onlookers at the 30th Critics Choice Awards by wearing a pair of statement earrings and The Bengal Tiger ring from Indian designer Sabyasachi's High Jewellery collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Hudson, who is known for her bold and elegant fashion choices, paired the intricate jewellery with a sophisticated look at the prestigious event.

She also donned a striking black silk faille dress from Thom Browne. The backless gown, which featured a silk satin bow detail, added a touch of drama to the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson also took the opportunity to reflect on a much more personal matter. As she walked the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, Hudson shared her thoughts on the devastating wildfires that had ravaged the Pacific Palisades area, a community she calls home.

"I grew up in the [Pacific] Palisades," she told E! News, adding, "I think that it's something that you would never imagine you'd ever see in your lifetime or experience."

Amid the ongoing destruction, Hudson found solace in the relief efforts that had been initiated by the residents of Los Angeles.

"To me, it makes sense," she said, adding, "People who live in Los Angeles, we love Los Angeles, and everyone's just risen to the occasion. Now we just have to go through that, continue to support each other and rebuild."

Kate's sister-in-law, Meredith Hagner, who accompanied her to the event, also shared a powerful story of the community's resilience.

"My canyon was literally saved by neighbours patrolling people's houses," Meredith shared, adding, "It's unbelievable, really, how people come together."

Hudson, who is a mother to three children Ryder Robinson, 20, from her previous marriage to Chris Robinson; Bingham Bellamy, 13, with ex-partner Matt Bellamy; and Rani Rose, 6, with fiance Danny Fujikawa, previously expressed her gratitude for her family's safety.

Despite feeling fortunate that her home was spared from the flames, Hudson has been deeply affected by the chaos surrounding the disaster.

"Been a wild, life-changing couple of weeks for us in the Palisades and other affected areas and so we've been going through it," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories on January 23, adding, "Long road ahead but so grateful for all of your love and kindness."

In addition to reflecting on these difficult times, Hudson also shared her excitement for her new project.

Speaking with E! News, she couldn't contain her enthusiasm about her upcoming Netflix comedy, 'Running Point', which is set to premiere on February 27 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor