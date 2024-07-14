Kate Middleton gets standing ovation at Wimbledon 2024 final

London [UK], July 14 : Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, stepped out at Wimbledon on July 14, marking a rare public outing amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

Notably, Kate was given a standing ovation as she appeared in front of the crowd. She has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016 but has been absent from the tournament this year until today's final, Deadline reported.

Kate came onto the court following the match to present the trophies. Decked up in a bright purple dress, the 42-year-old was all smiles as she watched men's singles final, a repeat of last year's championship matchup between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

With Kate in the Royal Box were her daughter Charlotte, and her sister Pippa Matthews.

Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter, Tom Hiddleston and his actress wife Zawe Ashton, Courtney Cox, and former champions Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Chris Evert were also present in the stadium.

The final match was won by Alcaraz. The Spanish tennis player started off well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian.

The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes. Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.The Serbian tennis player tried to bounce back in the third set but Alcaraz didn't let go easily.

Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard gave a tough fight and forced the match into the tiebreak. Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4. The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight three sets.

