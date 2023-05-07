Kate Middleton's headpiece made by an artist, who receives fund from monarch's charity for 25 years

Washington [US], May 7 : Kate Middleton's stunning headpiece for King Charles' coronation has a close association with his long-running charity, The Prince's Trust, reported People.

The Princess of Wales joined members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the historic crowning ceremony of her father-in-law. She wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

The headpiece was designed by Jess Collett, who has been working as a couture milliner for the past 25 years after receiving a loan from the monarch's charity.

"It was 25 years ago that I secured my first loan from the @princestrust to start Jess Collett Milliner," Collett wrote on Instagram. "Thank you King Charles and @princestrust for your support ..........still going strong today and loving my trade"

The official Instagram for King Charles' charity then responded, "Thanks for being such a special part of our history and sharing your #PrincesTrust story today.

According to People, the Prince's Trust supports young people between the ages of 11 and 30 who are struggling with school or work, providing them with resources such as training programmes, financial support and more to help them succeed.

As the Prince of Wales, King Charles started The Prince's Trust in 1976 with his severance pay from the British Navy providing the first grants for people with disadvantaged backgrounds.

Although Charles is now monarch, The Prince's Trust continues to expand and be part of his legacy. In addition to the U.K. and Commonwealth Countries, The Prince's Trust is now running programs in the U.S. in New York and Chicago.

The stunning headpiece complemented the Princess of Wales' outfit a dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

