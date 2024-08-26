Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh praises UP govt's new auditorium during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 : The sacred city of Mathura is abuzz with celebrations as it hosts the grand Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav, marking the auspicious occasion of Lord Krishna's birth.

The festivities, which began on Monday, have seen a flurry of activities, from religious rituals to cultural performances, drawing thousands of devotees to the city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Shri Krishna Janmotsav in Mathura earlier in the day.

Performing at the Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav, Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh said to ANI, "We were all very happy to get the opportunity to perform on such an auspicious day in Mathura...I want to thank the Uttar Pradesh Govt for constructing this auditorium where we are invited to perform."

Meanwhile, following the inauguration, Chief Minister Adityanath offered prayers at the revered Banke Bihari Temple.

In his address, he extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state, wishing them happiness and prosperity.

"I pray to the Lord to give you so much strength that your personal life, family life and social life are prosperous and all of you together can be ready to make your best contribution to realize the vision of a developed India," stated the Chief Minister.

In a message on X, CM Yogi expressed his wishes for the occasion, "Hail Kanhaiya Lal! Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious birth anniversary of Kripasindhu, Shri Banke Bihari Ji, 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami'! It is my wish that Yashodanandan, Bhuvan Mohan Kanhaiya, the protector of the entire world, who establishes religion and eliminates unrighteousness, injustice and oppression, may he do good to the animate and inanimate world. Long live Shri Krishna!"

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi also participated in a plantation drive at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan in Mathura.

The occasion has garnered attention from national leaders as well.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi all extended their greetings.

President Murmu, in her message on X, highlighted the festival's role in inspiring dedication to Lord Krishna's ideals and urged citizens to work towards national progress.

PM Modi also wished a "Happy Janmashtami" on X, while Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that the festival brings joy and excitement to everyone.

Devotees across India have flocked to ISKCON temples, including those in East of Kailash and Dwarka, to partake in the celebrations.

ISKCON National Communications Director and VP, East Of Kailash Vrajendra Nandan Das, reported that a 'Maha Arti' is scheduled for midnight.

"As soon as the doors of ISKCON Delhi opened today at 4:30 pm, thousands of devotees thronged the temple. The 'Maha Abhishek' will begin at 9:30 pm, followed by 'Chhappan Bhog' at 11 pm. We expect over 5 lakh devotees to offer their prayers today," Das stated.

He urged followers to adhere to the teachings of Lord Krishna and the Bhagavad Gita for personal and societal growth.

Security measures in Mathura have been heightened to manage the large crowds. Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia reported that over 2,000 security personnel have been deployed, with additional SPs overseeing each zone.

Drones are being utilized to ensure safety and manage crowds effectively.

In Mumbai, morning aarti was performed at Chowpatty's ISKCON Temple, while Ahmedabad's ISKCON Temple in Gujarat saw a significant turnout of devotees.

The celebrations are particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, revered as the locales of Krishna's youth.

As the sound of bells and conch shells resonated throughout Mathura, the devotion and excitement surrounding Shri Krishna Janmashtami were palpable.

