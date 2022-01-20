Kathy Bates, John Malkovich, Lewis Pullman to star in Indie film 'Thelma'

Oscar and Emmy winner Kathy Bates, two-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner John Malkovich, and Lewis Pullman have been roped in to star in the upcoming Indie film 'Thelma,' directed by two-time Emmy nominated filmmaker Ken Kwapis.

Deadline reported that 'Thelma' recounts the true story of the mother of John Kennedy Toole (Pullman), the Pulitzer Prize winning author of 'A Confederacy of Dunces'.

Toole died by suicide before finding a home for his masterpiece, and his mother Thelma (Bates) made it her life's mission, through outrageous gamesmanship, to see the book published. She eventually succeeded in getting the manuscript into the hands of writer Walker Percy (Malkovich), who became the novel's champion. It would be published in 1980, eleven years after Ken's death, thereafter becoming a widely celebrated cult classic.

'Black List' screenwriter Andrew Farotte penned the original screenplay. Steven P. Wegner and Filmula's Johnny Lin are producing the movie, with Kerry Barden and Paul Schnee handling casting.

( With inputs from ANI )

