Kathy Hilton gives update on Kyle Richards amid Mauricio Umansky split

Washington [US], November 6 : Paris Hilton's mother and actor Kathy Hilton talked about the separation of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky and she shared that Kyle is not in a hurry to make any relationship, reported People.

American actor Kyle Richards and CEO of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage

According to Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards is not in a rush to get back into the dating scene.

In July 2023, a source shared that Richards and Umansky had separated.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They are still friendly as they figure out what is next for them and their family," a source close to the couple told People earlier.

The mother of Nicky and Paris Hilton shared an update on her sister's dating life since announcing her separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

"I think she's just taking her time. We just wrapped a month ago, and so she's spending a lot of time with her girls and they were," Hilton said, adding, "So she's really spending a lot of time with the girls."

While she and Umansky are not close to each other, the Hilton family matriarch revealed that she still periodically speaks to him "We're family. I want it all to be nice," she explained. "I have my nieces I love and adore and I like everybody to get along."

One year after their separation, a source shared that the pair are currently "working on how to establish their individual lives while remaining connected as a family."

"After being in a routine for decades, they have had a lot to figure out while navigating their new normal. Going through a separation has been challenging enough that no one is rushing to get a divorce," shared an insider, reported People.

