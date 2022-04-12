Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child?

Katrina Kaif has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest look at Mumbai airport. The actress was wearing a pastel pink suit which she teamed with a matching dupatta. As she was making her way to her car, the actress got clicked by the paparazzi stationed at the airport. The video of the same has surfaced on social media and many users are wondering if Katrina is expecting her first child with her husband Vicky Kushal.

One user wrote, “She looks pregnant! Oh my god!" Another user commented, “Mommy to be soon! Can’t wait to see Katrina’s child." For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, has director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-film alongside Sara Ali Khan, 'Govinda Mera Naam,' and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.

