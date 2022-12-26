Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jet off to celebrate New Year at undisclosed location

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have jetted off to an unknown location, to bring in New Year together. Shelling out Christmas vibes, Katrina looked cute in a red floral co-ord while Vicky was at his casual best.

But what grabbed attention was how Katrina didn't stop at the gate for checking and had to come back after the security personnel called her 'madam checking k liye rukiye'. As this video hit cyberspace, netizens trolled Katrina. One user wrote, 'Ye dono to aise samaj rahe hai inka private airport hai to direct chale jayenge CRPF good job'. Another one commented, 'Madam bhul jate hai ki vo Vicky ke sath hai na ki bhaijaan ke sath'. One even hailed the security personnel saying 'Good job CRPF ....proud of Indian army..'. However, Katrina's fans showered their love on the diva.

On the workfront, while Katrina will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's ‘Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi, Vicky has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan in his kitty. He will also be seen in Sam Bahadur in December next year.