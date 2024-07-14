Katrina Kaif drops regal pictures with Vicky Kaushal in traditional attire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday evening posted some stunning pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Both decked up in traditional attire, Vicky and Katrina garnered attention with their poses. In one of the images, Vicky can be seen holding Katrina close.

Vicky and Katrina looked so elegant as they wore colour-coordinated outfits. Katrina donned a beige sheer sequin saree with a black border. Vicky could be seen wearing a black sherwani that featured beige-gold embroidery work.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Too mesmerising," a social media user wrote.

"Lovely," another one wrote.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last een in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky was last in Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the coming days, he has 'Bad Newz' lined up for theatrical release.

