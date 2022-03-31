Katrina Kaif drops vacay pictures with hubby Vicky Kaushal, fans comments 'Perfect Couple'

Newly married couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the most beautiful pair in town, they often take the internet to storm by sharing their cute pictures. Recently the couple was spotted hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for vacation but the place was not known, and now Katrina took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with her hubby Vicky. And the duo looked adorable together. See the pictures here



Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on 9 December 2021, at Six Sense Fort Barwada in Rajasthan in the presence of family and close friends. And the pictures of their wedding created a storm in the industry, the couple grabbed all the headlines at that time. After the grand wedding, Bollywood couple Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have moved into their new luxurious house. On Christmas, the couple also shared a beautiful picture hugging each other and they captioned it "Merry Christmas"