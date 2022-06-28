Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot’s release date out

After a long wait, the Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer is all set to release in cinemas on October 7 this year. The makers of the film unveiled the first poster along with the release date in which the actors are seen dressed as ghostbusters.On Monday, the teaser of the film was shared by the actors on their respective social media accounts, captioned 'Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming.' The short clip gives us a glimpse of a woman in white for a split second.

This horror-comedy features an eccentric mix of cast members such as Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff.Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, this ‘Bhayanak’ comedy film will be officially in the theatres on October 7, 2022. Taking it up to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared the eccentric poster in which purple fire surrounds the trio with several bottles flying around, and on the top side, Jackie Shroff could be seen in his intense character look.

