Katrina Kaif not expecting her first child, actress’ team refutes pregnancy rumours

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan and speculations are rife that the actress is expecting her first child with the URI actor. While neither Katrina nor Vicky commented on the matter, the former’s team has now gone on to reveal that she isn’t pregnant. In a now-deleted report, Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source saying, “Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant. The entire family is excited to welcome a new member to the family.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a lavish yet intimate setup on December 9, 2021. They tied the knot at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Sharing their wedding photos, Katrina and Vick wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic).” On the work front, Katrina has been shooting for Merry Christmas while Vicky has Govinda Mera Naam, The Great Indian Family, Laxman Utekar's untitled film in the pipeline.