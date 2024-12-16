Katrina Kaif Offers Prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Vicky Kaushal's Family

Actor Katrina Kaif visited the Sai Baba temple of Shirdi with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. Photos and videos of the actor and her mother-in-law offering prayers at the temple was shared by the official Instagram handle of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi. Dressed in all white traditional attire, Katrina Kaif looked stunning.

She had her head covered with dupatta as she offered prayers. With her was her mother-in-law, Vicky Kaushal's mother Veena Kaushal. She chose a simple plum salwar-suit. Kaif was also felicitated by the Trust authorities and photos of the same were shared from the official handle.

Katrina recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Vickyu Kaushal. The two celebrated the special day with a short vacation. In an Instagram post, Katrina shared a loved-up picture with Vicky. Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses For Barwara at Sawai Madhopur, Rajastha. The wedding was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family members in attendance.



