Katrina Kaif pens a sweet birthday note for Salman Khan

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for superstar Salman Khan and now joining the list is actress Katrina Kaif. Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared a monochromatic pic of her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star on his big day. In the caption, she wished him the best in life and lauded him for the person that you are. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress wrote, “@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to you. May all the love, light and brilliance you have be with you forever” along with a white heart emoticon. Katrina’s post for Salman also came with a ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker.

Katrina and Salman, who have shared screens in Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger, will be collaborating once again for the third installment of the Tiger franchise. It is reported that Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the spy drama. Emraan Hashmi had been roped in by the makers to play the antagonist against Tiger aka Salman Khan in the upcoming film. While Emraan didn't confirm or deny being a part of the film, fans certainly were stoked about the reports of him facing off with Salman. Reportedly, for the role, Emraan underwent a massive physical transformation and well, it was evidently seen in his workout posts and videos on social media.

