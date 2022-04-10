Katrina Kaif prepares Sunday breakfast for ‘hubby’ Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif prepared the Sunday breakfast for her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Katrina appeared to have prepared some scrambled eggs for Vicky. "Sunday breakfast for hubby made by meeee," she captioned her post. The actress often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Earlier, the actress went for a romantic getaway with Vicky and treated her fans to mesmerizing pictures from the breathtaking location.

Recently, Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal had spoken about Katrina's first halwa for the family. When asked if Sunny got to eat it, he told The Times of India, “I did. I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty." Praising Katrina, he said, "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person." Sunny added that they do not discuss work or take acting tips from each other. “She is just a very positive energy to come. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded.” He said that he would get a bit overwhelmed by her when he did not know her. “But at the end of the day, everyone is a human being.”For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year after dating each other for a while. The couple invited close friends and family members for their wedding ceremony which was held in Rajasthan.

