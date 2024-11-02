Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal light up Diwali with stunning traditional looks!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Bollywood's most beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, charmed their fans this Diwali with enchanting glimpses of their celebration on social media, embodying the joy and warmth of the festival.

The star duo delighted fans with glimpses of their vibrant festivities, encapsulating the warmth and joy of the occasion.

Katrina, glowing in a pastel-hued traditional ensemble, posted a captivating Diwali snapshot that featured herself alongside her husband, Vicky.

The couple looked picture-perfect, fully immersed in the festive spirit. "Shubh Deepawali," she captioned the post in Hindi, accompanied by a diya emoji, perfectly encapsulating the mood of the festival.

In one photo, Katrina and Vicky struck a pose together, radiating elegance, while another featured Katrina alone in a stunning pink tissue saree paired with a multi-coloured embroidered blouse.

Her makeup was subtle, allowing her outfit to take centre stage, while Vicky complemented her look in a striking black shimmer sherwani, looking dapper and stylish.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration and festive wishes. Actress Shraddha Kapoor joined in, sending her own Diwali greetings with a heartfelt, "Happy Diwali!!!" Comments from fans included phrases like, "OMGGG so beautiful" and well-wishes for a bright and prosperous celebration.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Maria alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Earlier this year, she also starred opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3', which included cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is gearing up for his role in 'Chhaava', a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film's teaser has already captivated audiences with Vicky's fierce portrayal. 'Chhaava' is set for release on December 6, 2024, and Vicky will also star in Bhansali's 'Love and War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

