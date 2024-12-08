Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's fashion chemistry turns heads at airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recently made a charming appearance at the airport, turning heads with their effortlessly chic and complementary fashion choices.

The couple's contrasting yet cohesive airport outfits showcased their impeccable sense of style, setting a new benchmark for couple fashion.

Katrina opted for a desi, romantic look, donning a simple yet elegant pink suit with a flowy white-embroidery dupatta, paired with silver juttis. The look exuded effortless grace and femininity, giving off a sense of timelessness.

In contrast, Vicky Kaushal leaned into a more contemporary, casual vibe. Sporting a denim shirt and jeans, he accessorized his look with a black cap, sunglasses, and sneakers. His moustache added an extra layer of charm to the ensemble, giving off a relaxed yet stylish appearance.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, have consistently made headlines for their fashionable outings and public appearances.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Maria alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Earlier this year, she also starred opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3', which included cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is gearing up for his role in 'Chhaava', a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film's teaser has already captivated audiences with Vicky's fierce portrayal.

'Chhaava' is set for release on December 6, 2024, and Vicky will also star in Bhansali's 'Love and War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

