Katrina Kaif wishes fans good morning with beautiful sunkissed pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actor Katrina Kaif is a true Bollywood diva and she frequently treats her fans with her beautiful pictures on social media.

On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram account and dropped a string of new sun-kissed pictures.

"Gd morning," she captioned the post, followed by a sunflower emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In the pictures, Katrina could be seen flaunting her cute smile in a no-makeup look. She donned a white sweater over a beige top.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Hi Gorgeous."

"The most beautiful lady," a fan wrote.

"Justttt stunning!!!! So so beautiful," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "Vicky won at life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite actor Salman Khan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor