Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Chander Prakash Becomes Season’s First Millionaire With Rs 1 Crore Win

The popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) boasts a massive fan following, attracting viewers of all ages as soon as it airs. Many aspire to participate in the show, hoping for a chance to win big. Over the years, countless contestants have become millionaires through their success on the program. This season, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has crowned its first Crorepati, marking a significant milestone for the show.

Chander Prakash, a 22-year-old resident of Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as the first Crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 this season. He successfully answered all the questions to win Rs 1 crore and confidently proceeded to the Rs 7 crore question. Although he knew the answer, he ultimately decided to withdraw from the game due to some uncertainties regarding the question.

Rs 1 Crore Question Revealed on KBC 16

The Rs 1 crore question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 was: "A country's largest city is not its capital but a port, whose Arabic name means 'abode of peace.'" The options provided were A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania, and D) Brunei.

After careful deliberation, Chander Prakash correctly identified Tanzania as the answer, earning the title of the first millionaire of the season.

Rs 7 Crore Question on KBC 16

After his Rs 1 crore victory, Amitabh Bachchan presented Chander Prakash with the Rs 7 crore question: "Who were the first registered children born to English parents in North America in 1587?" The options provided were A) Virginia Dare, B) Virginia Hall, C) Virginia Coffee, and D) Virginia Sink.

Although Chander Prakash knew the correct answer, he had some doubts, which led him to withdraw from the game despite his earlier win. When prompted by Amitabh Bachchan to choose an answer, he selected option D, which turned out to be correct.